The Buena Vista High School track teams competed at the Pueblo Twilight Friday at the CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl.
Demon relay teams excelled in the meet hosted by Pueblo Centennial High School.
The girls 4X800 relay team won the event in 10 minutes, 46.82 seconds.
The boys 4X400 relay team took this in 3:38.53.
No further information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.