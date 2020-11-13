The Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista and the Chaffee County Anti-Racism Group will host a discussion on the realities of race in the United States with Reverend Tracey Perry on Nov. 19 via Zoom.
Perry, the pastor at Faith United Church of Christ in Windsor, Colorado, “is seeking to lead “brave conversations” around Colorado to help us understand the Black experience,” said CUCC pastor Rebecca Kemper Poos in a news release.
The roughly 2 hours Zoom conference is scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19. The link to the Zoom meeting can be found at bvcucc.org.
Poos said that she was moved to reach out to Perry after hearing Perry describe her fears as a Black mother following the killing of George Floyd earlier this year. Four officers with the Minneapolis Police Department have been charged with murder or aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s case, and video of his death in May brought back to the fore a long-standing discussion about police brutality in Black communities.
Windsor, north of Fort Collins and Greeley, is like Chaffee County, a racially homogeneous, mostly white community. From that perspective, Perry seeks to “dispel myths” about the Black experience in America.
“She told me she’d love to come our community and help us understand the urgency and depth of the work that is needed in these times,” Poos said
Poos said that Perry hopes to hold a larger in-person event in the future.
