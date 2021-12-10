The Buena Vista High School student council is ready to deliver gifts to about 115 children in the area for this year’s Toys for Tikes program, says Sarah Flowers, head of BVHS student council.
“The program is going great. We raised a little over $600 at Polar Plunge this year, but we are still totaling donations as they come in,” she says. “We were around $4,000 at last count, and we usually spend close to $6,000, but donations are still arriving.”
The student council usually buys about three or four gifts per child including toys and clothing.
They speak with each family individually about wishes and needs for any children in the household.
The students also wrap the gifts themselves and have them ready for the parents to pick up.
Donations are accepted anytime. When the current year’s needs are filled, additional donations may roll into the next year’s campaign.
“We do still need funds for this year,” Flowers says. “Student Council covers any deficit to make sure the program isn’t impacted, but we love it when that’s not needed.”
This year’s campaign is almost finished, but in the future the student council hopes to get more donations of new toys.
For those who would like to donate, checks can be made out to BVHS with “Toys 4 Tikes” in the memo line and dropped off at the high school’s front office or mailed to P.O. Box 2027, Buena Vista CO 81211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.