Once again, the 18-foot Holiday Tree has emerged from storage to reign over the Splash Park on the corner of Railroad and Main streets, a press release stated.
BV Public Works assisted by Town Beautification Advisory Board members and stalwart volunteers gathered in the chilly sunshine Nov. 30 to unpack, fluff and assemble the tree.
Every year brings new challenges and learning curves, but hearty determination got the job done in approximately 3 hours.
New this year are decorated wooden packages arranged under the tree, adding a festive touch to the display.
Also new is a 6-foot-5 snowman who has joined his eclectic crew of fellow snowmen in the Splash Park.
The beautification board once again offered 30 faux mini trees in the planters along Main Street for adoption. Adoptors creatively decorated their trees that came equipped with solar fairy lights and keepsake custom wooden tags.
The holiday decorating of BV is a group effort which would not be possible without BV Public Works Dept. supplying their skill to assemble and install, then uninstall, decorations every year.
Essential support is also generously provided by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
