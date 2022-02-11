The town of Buena Vista is looking to recruit a handful of residents inside or outside of town limits to consider joining our fun and productive advisory boards, a press release said.
These groups meet throughout the year to provide insight and input to town staff.
Advisory board members help guide the Recreation Department and assist with developing and maintaining town trail systems.
Recreation Advisory Board
The Recreation Advisory Board duties are to make recommendations to the board of trustees regarding the operation, improvement and maintenance of the town’s recreation programs, events and facilities, and to bring to the attention of the board any matter pertaining to the town’s recreation programs and facilities.
The Recreation Advisory Board meets on the third Wednesday of each month, alternating between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 a.m.
Trails Advisory Board
The Trails Advisory Board shall study, investigate, develop and recommend to the trustees the adoption of a written plan for the care, preservation, maintenance, planning and improvements of the Buena Vista and adjacent Chaffee County trail systems.
The Trails Advisory Board meets on the first Tuesday of February, April, June, July, August, October and December. The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Both of these monthly board meetings are open to the public, and we encourage you to join in the conversation to better understand the duties and responsibilities of the boards.
Application process
Fill out the advisory board application (PDF) if you are interested. Once completed, you can drop it off at Buena Vista Town Hall or email it to erichmond@buenavistaco.gov.
Please feel free to reach out to Earl Richmond at 719-221-1461 with any questions you may have.
