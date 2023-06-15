In a press release on Wednesday, June 14, the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board announced they had awarded a $748,915 grant to the Town of Buena Vista to construct the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and Trail. The project will provide residents from the rapidly growing southwest side of town with a close-to-home park and a 1,700-foot trail connected to the town's larger trail system.
The park will be the first within a three-county region to provide fully accessible and adaptive equipment for people living with physical and cognitive disabilities. It will feature a pour-in-place surface for increased mobility, sensory boxes, full support swings, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, first responder-themed play structures, exercise equipment for older adults, a labyrinth, a sport court, a dog run, restrooms, a shade structure, a small field, a memorial centerpiece and a natural play area.
The park design was informed by a robust community engagement process led by a local coalition of neighbors, municipal leaders, parents, and recreation groups that started in 2013. Outreach included neighborhood events at the park site, surveys, classroom design projects, and experts from Colorado Autism Consultants and the Area Council on Aging consulted.
“The Town of Buena Vista Staff would like to express our deepest appreciation to GOCO for the generous support in funding the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and Trail,” said Recreation Supervisor Shane Basford. “Your commitment to improving our community is truly remarkable. This new park will provide much-needed recreational opportunities for people of all abilities in an area that has been lacking public resources.”
GOCO’s investment will be leveraged by a significant local cash and in-kind match, some of which will come through community building days, donation of services and materials from local construction companies and various fundraising events. The park will be named in the loving memory of Chaffee County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Billy Cordova. The project is slated for completion in the summer of 2024.
This grant is part of GOCO’s Community Impact program, which develops and revitalizes parks, trails, school yards, fairgrounds, environmental education facilities and other outdoor projects that enhance a community’s quality of life and access to the outdoors.
“Your contribution will create a safe and inclusive space where families, children, and individuals can gather, connect with nature, and enjoy outdoor activities,” Basford said. “We are immensely grateful for your partnership in making this vision a reality. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
To date, GOCO has invested $16.9 million in projects in Chaffee County and partnered to conserve more than 6,500 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported campground and other improvements in Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, Poncha Springs’ South Park Disc Golf Center and Salida’s Riverside Park playground, among other projects.
Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Created when voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1992, GOCO has since funded more than 5,600 projects in all 64 counties of Colorado without any tax dollar support. Visit www.GOCO.org for more information.
