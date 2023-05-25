The Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees is accepting Letters of Interest from Town residents seeking to serve as a Trustee to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Mark Jenkins on May 10, 2023.
If you are considering submitting a Letter of Interest and completing the required questionnaire for the position, there are several things you should know about being an elected official.
People serve their cities and towns as elected officials for various reasons. Regardless of the motive, if you're contemplating serving your community as a member of the Board of Trustees, you should be prepared for the role's demands, expectations and rewards.
Although there are several legal requirements which include that you reside in the Town of Buena Vista, attend the scheduled meetings of the Board and participate as you desire in policymaking, the Town of Buena Vista has a proud tradition of active and involved elected officials who exceed the minimum requirements.
You will have a say in important matters such as how the Town grows, what the street system will be like in the future, where and how development takes place, what Town services will be provided, and how the Town's annual budget will be allocated. It is a responsibility best met with energy, enthusiasm and conscientiousness.
The Board of Trustees sets public policy, making sound policy decisions due to hard work and dedication. For this reason, elected officials are encouraged, but not legally required, to do outside-the-meeting work. Our dedicated Mayor and Trustees volunteer their time reviewing meeting materials, educating themselves about public policy issues, interacting with constituents and other elected officials, educating residents, attending meetings with other agencies and governmental bodies, serving on appointed committees, and acting as liaisons with staff and other agencies.
Knowing what the legal and traditional time commitments are, a prospective trustee should evaluate their professional and personal situation and ask:
- Will your job/schedule allow you the flexibility to be at the Community Center by 6:45 pm on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month (an occasional Work or Executive Session may be scheduled before the regular meeting, generally at 5:30 pm or 6:00 pm)?
- Will your professional and personal life allow you to attend occasional weekend or evening work sessions?
- Can you commit to the occasional working group or focus group meetings, which may be scheduled during business or evening hours?
- Are you organized in a manner that will allow you to interact with your constituents while still providing you with uninterrupted personal and/or professional time? (These constituent interactions can include emails, phone calls, meeting residents for coffee, and attending special meetings called by residents.)
- Are you willing and able to occasionally serve on Town-formed ad hoc committees?
- Do you have an interest in attending various community events?
- Do you have time to review the packets late in the week and over the weekend?
Requirements to be a Trustee are:
- Must be a registered voter
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Must be a primary resident of the Town of Buena Vista for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the appointment
- Must maintain residency throughout the term in office
The Mayor and Board of Trustees receive monthly compensation in an amount set by ordinance. This Trustee position receives $350.00 a month.
If appointed to fill this vacancy, your term expires at the next regular election, April 3, 2024. Therefore, four Trustee positions will be open for election, three positions serving a four-year term and one position serving a two-year term.
Letters of Interest and the required questionnaire must be submitted to Paula Barnett, Town Clerk, by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 19, 2023. The link to the questionnaire is on the Town's website at https://buenavistaco.gov/2628/. Questionnaires are also available at Town Hall.
You may complete the questionnaire and attach your Letter of Interest online, submit the documents in person at Town Hall, 210 E. Main Street, by email to bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov or by US mail to PO Box 2002, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Town Hall will be closed on June 19. Documents can be placed in the Water Payment Drop Box.
The Board of Trustees will make the appointment to fill the vacancy at their regular meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after receiving presentations from the candidates that evening.
If you have questions or need additional information, contact Paula Barnett, Town Clerk, at 719-581-1017.
