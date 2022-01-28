This photo taken in 1936 shows a restaurant and tourism business located south of Buena Vista on Highway 285.
There was a motel, gas station and shopping in the tepees.
The restaurant was popular with Buena Vistans, who drove down the unpaved highway to eat at it.
Today, this is the location of Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center south of town.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
