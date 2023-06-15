The Chaffee County Times was notified this week it earned recognition in the 2022 Colorado Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The Times, which entered the contest for the first time since pre-COVID, won two editorial awards.
The CPA contest awards one winning entry and one runnerup in the statewide competition, which is judged according to publication size and story count.
Outdoors columnist Stuart Andrews will receive recognition in the Humorous Column Writing category for “The purpose of all Good Dogs.”
Andrea Newell had two entries submitted. Either “Judy Nelson served overseas from Buena Vista” or “Keathley retires from a special, passionate education” will be honored this fall.
Results will be announced during the annual convention in September.
– Dave Schiefelbein, editor
