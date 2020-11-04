Avery-Parsons Elementary School has changed the time for its drive-through, no-contact parade to 1:30-2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Rather than having spectators stand on the roadside as a parade passes by, the school is inviting veterans to drive through Avery-Parsons pickup circle, where students will be standing outside with signs thanking veterans for their service.
– Dave Schiefelbein
