Thievery Corporation will kick off the musical events of Paddlefest with a live performance at 6 p.m., May 27, on the Lawn at South Main.
The band features artists Erik Hilton and Rob Garza, who created the band 25 years ago in Washington, D.C.
The band is well known for their electronic genre blending of sound and their reputation for inviting other artists to tour with them.
The band currently has a dozen highly acclaimed albums, remix LPs and concert recordings.
“I’m elated, they are one of my favorite bands. We’ve been working the last 3 years to get them into our lineup. We are so blessed to have them play,” venue organizer Brian Conway said.
The performance will take place on the Lawn at South Main venue and will have access to a full bar as well as the refreshments offered by the Surf Hotel.
The paid event is sold out.
However, that is not the only performance available that night as rapper Chali 2na will be playing an after party performance at the Ivy Ballroom, which still has tickets.
Chali 2na was associated with the groups Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli and is known for his deep voice and quick delivery flow rapping.
On top of his rapping career 2na is also a painter, photographer and actor. 2Na’s show will start at 10:30 after the performance by Thievery Corporation.
“We’re just really excited to be apart of the Paddlefest weekend. We’ll have free music playing throughout the next day during the events. We are super grateful to work with the town of BV on Paddlefest,” Conway said.
