The Buena Vista High School concert band’s spring break is going to be magical. Director Marti Bott and sponsors have arranged for the group to travel to California in March to perform at Disneyland.
“We were originally slated to take this trip in March of 2020, and the week before we were supposed to depart, the world shut down because of the COVID pandemic,” said Bott. “This was heart-wrenching, as the students worked so hard to rehearse their music and to fund raise for the trip.”
The trip is scheduled for Mar. 18-22 and activities include a performance as well as some fun in the park, a visit to California Adventure Park, attending a performance of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and sightseeing on the beach and other L.A. hot-spots.
Perhaps most exciting of all is a Soundtrack Session at Disney Performing Arts Campus.
In the workshop, students will sight-read and work directly with industry professionals to create an ensemble musical recording.
“The experience culminates with a screening of their recorded work set to Disney film footage,” says the program overview.
“We have had some wonderful sponsors that have helped to make this trip possible,” said Bott. “We are truly grateful.”
More details about the Disney performing arts workshop can be found at www.disneycampus.com/programs/performing-arts/soundtrack-sessions-instrumental
