Who’s ready for some warmer weather?
My fishing and guiding this April has been interesting and heavily dressed, to say the least.
In the last month, long underwear, alpaca socks (you really want a pair!), nitrile gloves and acute windburn on my face have been staples on the outings.
Throw in an icy swim or two when the now 85-pound pup hit the end of his leash and being attacked by a dairy cow in South Park and I’m left with asking “Now what?”
That “what” is the task of planning and gleaning information about what to expect from the coming rhythms of the fishing ahead.
Faced with the durable cold we’ve had this winter and so far, spring, most of the places I spend fishing have been a little more of a puzzle.
Based upon conversations with fellow guides and anglers, social media laments and the general behavior of the trout, I’m not alone.
Still, as it has been forever, it’s ultimately about the water.
Admittedly, I no hydrologist and I rely on observation and experimentation to reach the desired conclusion of how to get fish on the line.
So when I begin the annual quest of understanding what’s going on under the surface now, there is usually a reset required, back to square one.
Spring 2023 has been an exception and it’s more like square zero with the strange lack of spring snow in the valley, abundant moisture on the Western Slope and the human element of getting that water to the cities and farms on the Front Range all impacting what the fish and the bugs they eat are doing.
Most years, there is a reasonably predictable acceleration of activity.
By this point in the year, the flows have increased from melt on the valley floor, the fish have dispersed out of winter pools and midges have been totally replaced by mayflies, with the caddis hatch moving steadily up stream.
Water temps hover around 50 degrees during the day, with bugs in the air.
This year, no lower snows to melt, low flows on the rivers and creeks and durable unstable cold weather have put the brakes on that rhythm.
The bugs and fish have been sporadic in activity, quirky in behavior.
The lower flows have made them very spooky. In my trips and research outings this spring, seeking the right depth has been the key for success.
It was explained to me that any river is like a half pipe, where drag from the features on the edges and bottom the fish use for shelter, create friction, leading to more comfortable feeding temps in these spots.
With the very low water we’ve had, the fish will feel too vulnerable in the shallows and are more apt to hug the structure on the bottoms and graze on the foods passing overhead.
Therefore, when I began to observe this behavior and see success, I also began to hang up on lots of sticks, twigs and assorted debris including a pair of Hanes briefs below Salida.
This wastes valuable time cleaning off the hooks, so what to do?
The solution to getting the flies to the best depth without constantly snagging and dealing with tangles involves using a shorter 7 ½’ leader to a larger, more visible dry fly like a Chubby Chernobyl and a longer fluorocarbon dropper line (up to 4’) to suspend smaller #16-18 tungsten nymphs just off the structure in the runs and channels favored by the trout currently.
This modified indicator-rig casts well in the wind, gets deep quickly and the smaller sinking flies tend to get pushed around the snags without hanging up as often and you’ll occasionally get the pool nitwit to come up for the big dry.
Conditions will change in the coming weeks, of course.
There’s too much snow up high for these low flows to last.
But until then, suspend the flies deep in the column and your fortunes can rise.
Look forward to seeing you on the water this spring!!
Andrews is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com
