As we approach the election for members to the Sangre De Cristo Electric Association Board of Directors, the significance of making an informed objective vote becomes very clear.
The numerous recent letters to the editor regarding this issue are a clear indication of this and, as with most important issues, special interest groups are very good at expressing their viewpoints.
On the other hand, the silent majority is just that, silent.
I am compelled to step forward in support of the work the current members of the board and SDCEA staff have been and continue to do in providing our community with reliable electric power.
As such I submit the following facts and thoughts regarding my strong recommendation for re-electing Joseph (Joe) Redetzke to the SDCEA board.
Joe has over 7 years of experience as a member of the board and has been the chairman for 5 years. He is active and highly respected at the state and federal level with electric co-op associations where he is currently serving as vice president of the Colorado Rural Electric Association.
He has worked extensively with U.S. Senators Bennett and Hickenlooper’s offices to obtain federal funding for a test well to determine the potential to develop a 10-megawatt geothermal power plant in Chaffee County.
Geothermal is clean renewable energy at its best, available day and night regardless of weather.
It is vital that his personal working relationship with the senators be maintained for a successful outcome of that project.
Joe asks for and considers input from all the members of the co-op. This was made clear recently when the board held a community meeting, with two more to come, to obtain input from the members at large regarding implementing a rate restructure policy based on a Cost-of-Service study. As a result, action on the rate restructure was postponed until after the election and a new CEO can be hired.
As a strong advocate for providing affordable, reliable clean energy to all members of the co-op, Joe’s number one priority is maintaining a safe work environment and well-trained staff.
Joe has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and has worked extensively in the corporate world both domestically and internationally.
He has served on the board of directors for the United Way and the Reno County Cancer Council in Kansas.
I have known Joe personally for 10 years and am honored to call him my friend. He is extremely personable, a great listener and is a man of great character and integrity.
The availability of clean, reliable electric power is critical to our quality of life here in our beautiful county, please vote to keep the lights on by re-electing Joe Redetzke.
Steve Vittum
Buena Vista
