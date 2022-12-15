One of the hardest things about living is the short nature of a pet’s life.
Last May, it was time to help Trevor, my favorite fishing buddy and companion black lab over the last decade and a quarter, step across the bridge and out of this life.
Sadness is the least of the emotions experienced in those gloomy weeks preceding such an event. Still, it is an honorable, even sacred duty to see them off without flinching, even as tears well up and everything feels different when they’re gone.
The summer and fall passed with the notable absence of that big blockhead, sort of an empty spot in the back of the jeep or my left side on the water. It went from shock to numb to a smile over the memories by the time the leaves hit the ground.
This is the fourth time a Good Dog has come and gone, each unique in personality and temperament, so similar in devotion and a passion for living.
Twelve or so great years and a couple of crummy weeks seems a more than fair exchange for the joy they bring to us. They are one of those essential elements of a good life for many.
There is an abundance of Good Dogs who need good homes and owners and I have nothing but admiration for those who give that to rescue and shelter dogs. I also believe that dogs with a pedigree deserve the same, but often don’t.
So, about every 12 – 13 years, I justify getting back in the saddle again, turn my life upside down for bit, and bring home an 8-week old black Labrador puppy, usually right around the holidays.
Last month, Trout (akc Sir Trout Hunter of Main Range) made the journey from Fort Lupton to Buena Vista, joining the Andrews clan and taking over in the tradition of his predecessors Trevor, Trapper, Travis and Pronto (the golden I went to obedience school with as a teen).
While lab puppies look adorable in pictures, one cannot underestimate the gravity of the undertaking from the moment one comes into your life.
What you really have is an adorable bundle of fast dividing cells that will alternate from cutest thing ever to house wrecking demon from hell.
You’re essentially in a foot race (literally) to help the pup learn his way and manners, or face an uphill battle to recover from the chaos and destruction of an untrained canine.
Through experience, I’ve learned you’ve got about two months from the minute they trot in the door to have a prayer. From the day Trout arrived, we’ve spent a short 5-10 minutes working on stuff (come, sit, stay, down, etc.) three times a day. As he matures, the sessions will get a little longer and diverse.
He has also gone from about 8 to 30 pounds in 5 weeks. It’s like a bizarre magic trick. Put the pup in the crate for the night, get a bigger one when you open it in the morning.
By the time we get to spring, he’s apt to be a 60-pound dog with cornerback speed and agility – and well on his way to being settled in his job as a fishing dog, watch dog and companion for life.
It’s during those blissful interludes when there is a peacefully slumbering canine next to me on the couch or in this case, under my keyboard, that the existential aspects of dogs or any other pet come to light.
You see, I’ve come to believe that we humans struggle with closeness to the simple pleasures/facts of a good life. To help us with that, dog (and probably cat, a topic for another day) was created. Dog can come to us in many different forms over our lifetime, but their import, their purpose never changes.
A Good Dog is here to teach us. From them, we learn about joy, we learn about loss, and we learn about the importance of this moment.
They’ve shown me volumes about patience, loyalty and determination. Exposed the depths of my reactions and satisfactions to failure and success.
Life is infinitely richer with a Good Dog to remind us of these things, while doing no more than sitting next to us on a porch or in the car.
If your season includes adding a Good Dog to your family, give them your all. The rewards have always come back to me tenfold and leave me with no regrets from sharing time with them.
We wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season. Thank you for reading these missives. Look forward to seeing you on the water in the coming year, I’ll be easy to recognize with a black dog at my side.
Andrews is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
