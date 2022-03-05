After almost 2 years of development, over 55,000 votes and more than 400 entries by 119 Centennial State artists, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles unveiled the state’s newest driver license and identification card.
Gov. Jared Polis revealed the Iconic Credential and announced the new card is now available on Monday, Feb. 28, during a press conference at the History Colorado in Denver.
“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Polis.
“This card continues to build on the convenience of Digital IDs and mobile driver licenses, and like the Rocky
Mountains, this card is built to last with the latest security technology. I am excited to renew my own license today and be among the first to get this beautiful new Colorado driver’s license.”
Mark Ferrandino, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR), which oversees the DMV, agreed and said the Iconic Credential is in his opinion the best looking credential he has seen.
“The Team did a great job with this credential,” Ferrandino said. “It’s colorful, sturdy and secure, and really showcases our great state. I am proud to have helped bring this card to Colorado, but I am even prouder that more than 55,000 Coloradans had a say in how the Iconic Credential looks.”
Coloradans who would like to obtain the Iconic Credential can renew (or obtain) their driver license or ID card online or in-office. Credential renewals, as well as 44 other services including appointments, are available online at myDMV.Colorado.gov. Coloradans seeking in-office service will need to schedule an appointment and can find scheduling information, including a visual walkthrough, at DMV.Colorado.gov/AppointmentScheduling.
In addition to physical cards, the Iconic Credential will also be available as the Colorado Digital IDTM in the myColorado™ app, now used by more than 600,000 Coloradans.
More information can be found at DMV.Colorado.gov/newcard
