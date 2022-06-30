The Fourth of July weekend returns to Buena Vista with festivities and fireworks for what the town is calling Freedom Fest.
Events begin at 6 p.m., July 3, with a live concert at McPhelemy Park by the Mark Morris Family Band Picnic. Morris steps aside from Rapidgrass Nation to gig with sister Sarah, brother Jon Wirtz and RG’s Charlie Parker Mertens.
The gate opens at 5 p.m., and the show will start at 6 p.m. The beer/wine garden will also be open. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be free for kids 12 years and younger.
The festival continues on the Fourth of July at 8 a.m. with a Freedom 5k run.
The run will start at the Splashpad at the corner of South Railroad and East Main streets where runners can register.
The 5k will start at East Main Street, take runners through South Main, along the river and finally return to East Main Street where the race will finish.
Included this year participants will also be able to participate in a shorter 3k run which will begin and end on East Main after runners pass through South Main and head up river for a bit before turning back to East Main.
The race is sponsored by Noah’s Ark Rafting, First Colorado Land Office BV, Souled Out T-shirts, Rocky Mountain Engraving, The Trailhead, Eddyline Restaurant, CKS Main Street, South Main, Buena Vista Roastery, Roastery Cafe, Asian Palate, BVSD Athletics.
For more information and to register for the race visit getmeregistered.com/bvfreedom5k.
Earlier in the day the Optimist Club will be holding their pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 am. This breakfast will be open to the public and held at Columbine Park.
At 9 a.m., the town will have its annual Fourth of July parade down East Main Street. When Chamber of Commerce director Heather Rupska was asked if the parade would be returning to its original format and brilliance pre-COVID, she responded with a strong yes.
“Simply go to our website and follow the form which includes a required signature for a Release and Hold Harmless agreement,” Rupska said.
Also at 9 a.m., Freedom Fest and Art In The Park will take place at McPhelemy Park. This event will feature historic reenactments, vendors, food trucks, activities and live music.
Originally the event was centered around Art in the Park, which allowed artists and other vendors to show off and sell handmade creations.
Recently however, the event has become more of a mixed experience with festivities for the holiday blending with the tented art displays. Vendors can register for a spot at the event at the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce or online at their website, starting prices for booths start at $150.
“While we are very excited to bring back the parade and provide this fun festival for our community, it has been challenging to run a Chamber of Commerce whose focus is on advocating for and promoting our local businesses. We would love to see other community organizations participate so that our town can continue on with this time-honored tradition,” Rupska said.
Finally a large-scale fireworks display will be hosted by the American Legion at the rodeo grounds.
“As many fireworks as money can buy. It will still be a good show,” Darryl Atherton of American Legion Post 55 said.
To prepare for this display, the legion will take a quick refresher class to ensure the fireworks are set up properly. Chaffee County Fire Protection District will also be on site to ensure that all preventive measures are in place as well as monitor the area.
“Do not come up to the area where we are setting them up and shooting them off. Just stay on the rodeo grounds and enjoy our display. Come into the grounds via the main entrance, the south entrance off Rodeo Road or the west entrance and make a donation, any amount is welcomed,”Atherton said.
Donations to the local American Legion post can be made out as a check to American Legion Post 55, PO Box 848, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
“I want to thank our sponsors also to our amazing volunteers. This would not be possible without them,” Rupska said.
Sponsors include Climax Molybdenum, Legacy Bank, Full Circle Real Estate Group, First Colorado Land Office, Eddyline Brewery, Collegiate Peaks Offroad and JVAM Law Firm.
