This 1885 photo of the Buena Vista Volunteer Fire Department was taken in front of the fire house located at 410 East Main Street about where Spark Provisions is located now.
The man on the horse is Major Merriam who worked with the department and furnished the uniforms. They had hose carts as shown and Buena Vista had some fire hydrants.
The fire department was established in June of 1881, and was called the DeRemer Hook and Ladder Company. J.D. DeRemer was elected president of the company. C.J. Dearhammer was assigned to obtain the constitution and by-laws for the company.
The firemen competed in hose cart races in Leadville, Salida and Fairplay. These were timed races, hookng the hose to the hydrant and getting the water on. The Buena Vista team won many of the races.
There were two major fires in town in the first 3 years after the fire department was established. The first was on March 16, 1883, the alarm rang at one o’clock in the morning and the fire department responded in five minutes. The fire was started at a mine exchange and assay office on Main Street and quickly spread with high winds to the entire block on both sides of the street. A Meat Market, a Grain and Feed store and three other business’s were lost. On Jan. 27, 1884, the Grand Park Hotel and the Commercial Hotel were completely destoyed in a fire on Main Street. After this fire, some brick buildings were built on Main Street. It should be noted that Main Street extended on west towards the town lake as Hwy 24 was not built.
In 1908 a fire was started at the Dean & Brown Mercantile store on the North corner of Main and Railroad street. This fire spread to the west towards the railroad tracks and all the buildings were destroyed. A double header Rio Grand train had come through the morning of the fire at 4 a.m. and it was believed that sparks from the train started the fire.
It was soon after these fires that many more of the brick buildings were built.
The firehouse itself burned in 1934, the huge fire bell, hung in the the tower in 1885, began ringing from a man pulling the rope but as the fire worsened, he had to abandon it and down came the bell and the building. The building was a total loss because the fire fighting equipment, fire trucks, etc., were inside the building.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.