The Buena Vista Event Cooperative held its annual dog show on Saturday.
As pairs of participants took to the stage to strut their stuff, the weather took a turn for the wet and wild.
“We just decided to have a dog show in a hailstorm. You know, we hadn’t done that before. So, something different for people,” said Tom Rollings, BVEC chairman.
“The kids got to splash in puddles. The dogs got to splash in puddles,” he joked.
BVEC has been hosting the event since 2016. The dog show was the first of their event series for this year at their stage installation next to Buena Vista Roastery on East Main Street.
Rollings is looking forward to a season full of fun. “We are working really hard to be able to provide a great live music venue behind the Roastery for the summer. To accommodate certain band schedules and the influx of visitors we are also offering a few Sunday brunches and afternoon performances this year. We have a couple of unique programs for families and kids, including the Salida Circus for the Independence Day weekend. Local and regional bands will be on stage every Saturday in the summer and it’s free of charge. Donations are gladly accepted. Our non-profit uses all of our donations to help pay the bands.
Bring the kids, puppies, and grandma too. Everybody is welcome. Let’s help each other have a good time in downtown BV.”
