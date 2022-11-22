Thanksgiving is special to those who we touch,
We are thankful and pray every day for oh, so much,
We come together to relax and to laugh,
To enjoy delicious food and company gracing our path.
We come being thankful for life as we know it,
We give God the glory as we pray and we show it.
This Thanksgiving allow yourself to show others you care,
As we gather together around the table that we share.
May you have a blessed Thanksgiving!
Linda Andersen
November, 2022
