Rhonda Davis, left, presents a check for $5,000 on behalf of the Rocky Mountain Racquet Club to Jennifer Eggleston, receiving on behalf of the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club. The pickleballers are constructing courts north of the tennis courts.
Tennis club helps out pickleballers
- Douglas P. Marsh, Times reporter
