Tennis Pickle
Douglas P. Marsh

Rhonda Davis, left, presents a check for $5,000 on behalf of the Rocky Mountain Racquet Club to Jennifer Eggleston, receiving on behalf of the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club. The pickleballers are constructing courts north of the tennis courts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.