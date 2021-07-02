This photo was taken in front of the windows of the Buena Vista Mercantile, which was on the north corner of Main and Railroad streets.
This is the old Gone to the Dogs building now being totally remodelled and soon open for business.
The couple standing in front of the store are George and Zeedie Tegeler, who bought a ranch west of town in 1925.
The large two-story log house is still standing on the ranch along Cottonwood Creek on CR 340.
They had cattle and a large garden where they grew head lettuce, celery and other vegetables that they sold locally. He raised cabbage and cauliflower starts for sale to other gardeners.
They had chickens, eggs, butter and cream for sale. They were active in the Collegiate Peaks Grange and members of the Mile High Swingers square dance club.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
