The Trident Theatre Company of Buena Vista High School brings stories to life on the stage not just with acting. More than a handful of students devote themselves to creating the right atmosphere and enhancing the experience, from makeup and costume to lighting and sound.
For some in the tech crew, this was their first year working with specific elements. Having worked with sound at her church, sophomore Rylee Williams decided to take to the tech booth with sound effects for the troupe’s production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Similarly, senior Alicia Hesselton began her first-time work with lighting design and operations this year. She first got into the tech crew in her freshman year with makeup.
In lighting, she starts with reading through the script and marking every lighting cue, and her job develops from there.
While somewhat lackluster in the beginning, the role becomes more interesting over time, especially as she gets to experiment with different lighting effects.
“I’ve been able to do a lot of cool things with the lights so it’s really, really interesting,” Hesselton says.
Working on a horror-themed play like “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” also fits into Hesselton’s “preferred aesthetic.”
“Spooky movies are always my favorite. It’s fun being able to recreate it into a show,” she adds.
This type of show also includes more props and tech usage than the company has used in the past, as well as more set changes. Instead of most of the tech work being in the booth with lighting and sound, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has a lot more involvement on stage. Overseeing this more involved work is senior and stage manager Juniper Crago.
“What’s cool with this show more specifically than the other ones is there’s a lot more tech actually backstage,” she says. “Instead of having one big event, there’s a lot of cool things that happen throughout the stage and things flying all across. Now it’s a bit more tedious for us to set up and get ready for everything because you have to reset all the tech backstage and you have to make sure you’re in the right place at the right time and not be in the way.”
Seeing it as a good way to get introduced to the troupe, Crago originally worked with the spotlight for a fall play. Director Brad Fritsch suggested she train under Mya Baldwin to become a stage manager, telling her she had the right personality for it.
“I think I have the right personality for it,” Crago says. “I don’t always know if I have the right patience for it. It gets frustrating.”
She has a “love-hate relationship” with her role as stage manager, with a lot of exasperation stemming from having to sit in on rehearsals without getting to do any of her actual work or standing in for an actor with little understanding of what she’s doing. Most frustrating of all, though, is when things go wrong during rehearsal.
“It never can happen like it’s just this one little thing for now and we can stop it now, it’s like no, there’s five things,” she says. “There’s a missing prop, the actor’s crying, there’s something spilling. There’s like eight issues going on at once and you need to kind of step back and not get too stressed out about it.”
Regardless, Crago leans more toward loving her job, especially as she gets to see the whole production nearing completion. She has enjoyed the planning aspect much more than she expected to, and she greatly appreciates when the directors listen to her own suggestions and allow her to see her ideas inserted into the show. In the meantime, she runs to and fro helping with much of the tech work, making sure actors are reminded their lines when needed and trying to keep them from touching certain props.
“It’s more fun when you get to see the whole thing come together because you’re in it in a way that you put things together that you never see but you’re also kind of separated and you get to see the actors improve and you get to make new friends and everything like that, and you learn a lot of cool things and you get to find where you struggle the most and work on that. And then you can have more fun,” she says.
