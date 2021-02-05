Walden Chamber Music Society is pleased to present a virtual afternoon tea concert Feb. 11-14.
This concert is presented as a show of gratitude for our wonderful Walden Circle members, at no cost.
If you are not currently a Walden Circle member, we invite you to view this special event by purchasing a ticket.
The Walden Circle supporters have made it possible to continue presenting chamber music during the pandemic. A special thank you to High Country Bank for underwriting this concert.
In this special program, artistic director and pianist Jo Boatright and her daughter, cellist Camilla Bonzo, share some of the music they played many years ago for afternoon tea at the Grand Kempinski (now Hotel Intercontinental Dallas), along with concert pieces by Ravel and Schumann.
Tickets are $15/adult and are available on-line at www.waldenchambermusic.org. Free student tickets are available on-line as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.