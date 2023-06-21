My recent real estate assessment went up 72.5%. Yours probably went up less. Congratulations. Most people I’ve talked to are not happy.
The state is planning to vote on Prop HH this November to relieve the pressure. It has been suggested Prop HH is just a run-around to reduce TABOR refunds.
I just read in The Aspen Times (May 30) that because of “considerable increases in 2023 property valuations, the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees plans to reduce its mill levy to keep revenue growth near inflation (5.7%) in the 2023 tax year”.
This seems like a simple fix.
Question: Why can not all taxing jurisdictions do this?
Bill Ferguson
Buena Vista
