Can you imagine the absurdity of purchasing a house that you can afford, and a few years later it has doubled or tripled in price, and now you are burdened with property taxes on your primary residence far out of line with what you paid? That’s the reality in Colorado and in Chaffee County.
Can you imagine spending your life in rural Colorado, making rural Colorado wages, dedicating yourself to rural community, when suddenly wealthy people and equity investors move to your town to cash in, and the housing market surges dramatically?
It is unfathomable that you’re suddenly left paying taxes based on what they can afford and chose to purchase their homes or second homes for, not what you can afford or what you chose to purchase your home for.
We each make important decisions about our finances and many of us live on tight budgets where surprise expenses are a major trauma. Purchasing a home is one of the most important lifetime purchases most of us will ever make.
The out of control increases in property taxes based on the purchase price of other people’s homes must end in Chaffee County and in Colorado.
It is vital to create a tax scheme that allows Colorado homeowners of all ages to remain comfortably in their homes rather than be overly burdened and even driven out by soaring property taxes based solely on what other people purchased their homes for.
Luckily there are great examples from around the country, in both red and blue states (so we can all agree on this right) to stabilize property taxes based on purchase price rather than current market value. The is called a base property tax scheme.
Under more wise and reasonable base property tax rules, taxes are calculated based on the property value at purchase, not on the whims of an ever changing market. These often include provisions where the assessed value is allowed to increase by only 2-3% per year (until the house is sold), and taxes are paid on that.
Here are references to what’s being done in other states to create property tax stability:
1. California - Proposition 13: California Constitution, Article XIIIA, Section 1. Approved by voters in 1978.
2. Oregon - Measure 50: Oregon Revised Statutes, Chapter 308, Sections 146-200. Approved by voters in 1997.
3. Texas - Homestead Exemption: Texas Property Code, Chapter 41, Sections 41.002 and 41.003. Approved by legislature 1997.
4. Florida - Save Our Homes: Florida Constitution, Article VII, Section 6. Approved by voters in 1992.
5 Massachusetts - Proposition 2 1/2: Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 59, Sections 5 and 21C. Approved by voters in 1980.
It’s time for Chaffee County and the state of Colorado to protect homeowners and pass a base tax scheme ASAP.
Liz Morgan
Buena Vista
