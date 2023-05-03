Ark-Valley Humane Society is excited to host the 6th Annual Tails On The Trail 5K Race for the animals on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. This dog-friendly walk/run will benefit both Ark-Valley Humane Society and the Salida Dog Club.
“Tails on the Trail is a great way for our community to come together while supporting the life-saving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society and the great community efforts of the Salida Dog Club,” said AVHS executive director Amber Vanleuken. “We are thrilled for some exciting enhancements this year – the course has been moved to Tenderfoot (Mountain) and there will be an after party at the Salida SteamPlant.”
Pre-registration for Tails On The Trail is open now through Wed., May 17 at https://www.ark-valley.org/events/tott/. Early bird registration fees are $40 for adults, $30 for youth, and free for children five and under.
Those interested in participating can also sign up on race day, Saturday May 20, between 10-10:45 a.m. at the F Street Parking lot near the caboose. After party only tickets are also available for purchase for the early bird price of $25. Prices go up $10 for all registrations on race day.
The race will begin at 11 a.m., starting on Hillside Drive, across the railroad tracks from the F Street bridge. Runners/walkers will follow an out and back course on Hillside Drive/CR 177/CR 176 with the turnaround at the parking lot/kiosk by the Frontside/Lil Rattler trailhead and the finish line at the Salida SteamPlant.
Post-race brunch will be provided by KalamataPit Catering. Live music and great fundraising games will all be at the Salida SteamPlant after party. For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.