Summer programming at the Tabor Opera House in Leadville includes tours that show newly discovered stage scenery dating to 1879 as well as a theater youth workshop.
Live performances will not be held this season.
Tours will run each weekend May 28-Sept. 5 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m., 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m.
Tickets $12-$15 at TaborOperaHouse.net. Children 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, may tour for free.
The Tabor Youth Collective will return in 2021, offering a free workshop for local youth led by Jimmy Maize and Maridee Slater, professional theater artists from New York City. The “Creating Original Theater Workshop” will take place June 22-26, 2021. The workshop is open to youth 13-20.
Register at http://bit.ly/TaborYouth by June 10. Space is limited to 15 participants.
