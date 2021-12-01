Four units are currently vacant at Sunrise Manor Apartments, at 301 Alsina Street in Buena Vista. Sunrise Manor is Section 8 housing, and is designated for elderly or disabled individuals.
“I do encourage people to come in and submit an application to get on my waitlist,” said property manager Autumn Kaiser.
Applications can be acquired in person, or sent upon request by phone, she said. To qualify for one of the available units, an applicant must either be disabled or over the age of 62, she added.
“People are put on my waitlist in order of income and not date applied,” she said.
To apply for a one-bedroom, two person maximum occupancy apartment at Sunrise Manor, visit or call at 719-395-2862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.