The next Central Colorado Humanist Science Sunday Zoom presentation on April 4 will focus on the quality of our local water supplies.
Water expert Rick Hum will review a report that compares the water quality of the county to the Arkansas River and other river basins of the state, based on the assessment of water quality standards for the classified uses.
If the assessments show that any of the standards are not met, the water body is considered impaired. For the most part, Chaffee County’s water quality is very good, but there are few areas with impairments.
Sunday Science Talk is 10 a.m., April 4.
