“From the Smokies to the Rockies: chasing and deciphering fireflies across America” is the title of the Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a. m., Sept. 4, at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida, CO.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Raphael Sarfati of the University of Colorado.
Fireflies are unique among the living world for their ability to purposely flash in the dark to communicate.
In abundance east of the Mississippi, their poetic and enigmatic displays have long been a cornerstone of the American summertime experience. Much remains obscure about their social life and ecology.
In this interactive presentation, Dr. Sarfati will explore some of the lesser-known puzzles surrounding these silent sparks.
COVID protocols are inplace. Masks will be required at the door. Socializing will take place outside, before and after the program.
The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists website shortly after Sept. 4.
