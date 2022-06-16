Buena Vista has a summer filled with outdoor musical performances and events lined up for June-September of 2022.
McPhelemy Park will host several bands this summer.
Alex Johnstone, mandolin musician for Rapidgrass and Mountain J will perform at McPhelemy Park on July 7.
The 101st Army Winds Band will return to the stage in McPhelemy Park on July 21.
Army Winds is part of a smaller unit of the 101st Army Band of Colorado that performed in McPhelemy Park in 2020.
The U.S. Army Band is known for performing marches, patriotic standards and jazz during their moving and uplifting performances.
Mountain J, a two-person acoustic band that hails from BV will perform on June 23.
For more information on events at McPhelemy Park visit https://www.buenavistarec.com/program/concerts-in-the-park-2/2022-06-23/
Historic Turner Farm and Apple Orchard will host several performances too.
Carin Mari Lechner, lead guitar for Michael Martin Murphey’s Rio Grande Band, will perform at 6 p.m. July 1 at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St.
Lechner has also performed solo on several occasions including as the opener for Clint Black for a St. Judes Hospital Fundraiser event and she recently released her ninth solo album titled “Home” in 2021.
Gene Farrar, native Texan and Buena Vista resident known for playing a mix of country, folk, blues and acoustic rock will perform at Turner Farm beginning at 6 p.m. July 2 and again for a second performance on Aug. 26.
Self-taught guitarist Barb Maxey will perform starting at 6 p.m. July 8 at the Turner Farm. Maxey was a semi-finalist in 2008 and 2005 at the International Blues Challenge competition in Memphis as a solo duo.
For more information on events at Turner Farm visit https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/Upcoming-Events.
The Lawn at South Main will feature reggae and jazz musicians.
Reggae on the Lawn concert will feature Collie Buddz and The Movement with special performances by Don Carlos, The Polish Ambassador and Israel Vibration
The three day show will begin with the first performance by Collie Buddz and Israel Vibration starting at 4 p.m. July 8.
The second show will start at 11 p.m. July 9 with performances by Don Carlos, The Polish Ambassador and The Movement.
The final show will be July 10 with a performance by Rapidgrass with special guest Mark Levy.
Included with the first two performances will be an after party that will have Boombox and The Polish Ambassador preforming, with Boombox playing on July 8 and The Polish Ambassador on July 9.
Also happening on the Lawn is The Ghost of Paul Revere and the Secret Six Jazz Band.
The Ghost of Paul Revere last ride tour will be preformed at 5:30 p.m. July 20. The four man band is from Maine and play a mix of folk, bluegrass, rock and alternative.
New Orleans band the Secret Six Jazz Band will perform a selection of their signature “stompy” jazz at the Lawn starting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
For more information on events at The Lawn visit https://southmainco.com/the-lawn
River Runners, located at 24070 CR 301 south of Buena Vista, will host several music events this summer.
Bonfire Dub will return at 6 p.m. June 19 to perform original songs with rich melodies, featuring down tempo, acoustic laced and electric driven reggae, folk and dubstep.
Bonfire founded Campout for the Cause more than a decade ago. The festival moved to the Meadows in Buena Vista in 2017. bon fire dub is also responsible for founding Winter Wonder grass.
Tierro Band with Bridget Law and the Fifth annual River on the River will show at River Runners this summer.
Tierro Lee and some of Laws former band mates of Elephant Revival will perform starting at 6 p.m. July 6 at River Runners beach. The band features founding members of Elephant Revival, Kan’Nal and Jyemo Club along with Charles Parker Martens on bass and Nabin Shrestha, a master of Tabla from Nepal.
The band is known for their special unique sound of Gypsy bluegrass and mix of fiddles, guitars and percussion.
The fifth annual River on the River is set for Aug. 12-14. During the event River Arkansas will perform three shows, one on each day of the event. The band is knowns for heartfelt country, blues, folk and Americana music.
For more information on events at River Runners visit https://whitewater.net/music/
At the Stardust on CR 206 west of BV, Lucky Overton will perform starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 12.
Overton is known for performing a soulful blend of Americana that is mostly influenced by ’60s and ’70s folk, blues, rock, country and R&B.
His music has been compared to acts such as John Prine and The Rolling Stones to Ray Charles and Otis Redding.
For more information on events at The Stardust visit https://www.thestardustbv.com/.
