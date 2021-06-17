This summer brings a return of live music to Buena Vista after a nationwide bummer year in 2020.
Buena Vista Recreation will host free Thursday concerts at McPhelemy Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Howie Campbell is up this week, June 17, and next week the 101st Army Winds will return bringing patriotic march and swing. Catch local favorite Alex Johnstone there on the second Thursday of July.
Fridays at Turner Farm by Buena Vista Heritage returns this year most Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., donations appreciated. BV local musician Carin Mari will perform July 2.
The first Friday in August will feature another known local, Gene Farrar, right after he shows his stuff at McPhelemy on Thursday—a potential twofer for Farrar superfans!
Buena Vista Events Cooperative will present free concerts at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street, Saturdays at 1 p.m. You can hear the likes of local band Mountain Mantra on June 26 or August 7.
BVEC is also featuring a few Sunday brunch concerts, featuring such talents as yours truly on August 8! They’ll keep the music going all the way to Labor Day weekend when Groovespeak will perform.
Lots of cool music and some silent discos in store down at River Runners Browns Canyon just south of town on U.S. 285. Witness the hot licks Bonfire Dub this Friday.
“Bonfire, we’re welcoming them back for their third Father’s Day run at River Runners. They’ve been our headliner for the last couple years in a row, so they were excited to come back for their third event,” said River Runners co-owner Kevin Meadows.
Meadows also said Arthur Lee Land’s Twang is Dead is “an amazing Grateful Dead cover band” not to be missed on Saturday and will be followed by a silent disco. Both events start at 6 p.m. Then run, drive, or swim in for Mark Morris’ Bloody Mary Morning featuring Coleman Smith on Father’s Day around 11 a.m.
“Summer music series is kicking off. Our next show is going to be the Tierro Band on June 27, and that’s an amazing show for all the families,” said Meadows. “All our shows are free this summer. We’re really excited to offer that to the public.”
Big action returns to the Lawn at the Surf Hotel in South Main.
The eclectic sounds of the Polish Ambassador, last seen at Ivy Ballroom, will kick off an extra-long July Fourth holiday weekend on July 1. Then on July 2, what is known in some circles as the Salmon Run, begins as Surf Hotel presents Red and White, Blue Suede Shoes with Leftover Salmon and others Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The event is rumored to be so thrilling that it will be forced to spill over into East Main on Saturday afternoon, with Tejon Street Thieves slotted to play House Rock Kitchen while Liver Down the River plays at Deerhammer Distillery from 1 to 4 p.m.
For night owls, Rapidgrass and Eddie Roberts & Friends will be kicking out the jams in the Ivy Ballroom from 10 p.m. to midnight on July 2 and 3, respectively.
Coletrain Music Academy is proud to be partnering with South Main once more to bring you regular free Sunday concerts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Lawn through the summer.
“We’ve picked a wide variety of Colorado-based musicians as well as internationally touring acts to bring to the Lawn,” said Coleman Smith. “Get some brunch at Surf Hotel and start bringing the arts back to community.”
Smith also hosts open jams on Sundays after the concerts from 3 to 5 p.m. at his music academy at 900 South Main. He’s excited to see his academy, which had gone virtual, coming back to life. “One of our students, LeAnna, helped throw a fundraiser and raised over $8,000 for Search & Rescue,” he said.
Smith also wants to get the word out on his Camp Coletrain Music Workshop Aug 2-6. His vision for Coletrain Music? “It’s a one-stop shop for education, community, and inspiration.”
