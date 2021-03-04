Mayor Duff Lacy proclaimed Feb. 1-5 as Youth Appreciation Week.
The Buena Vista Optimist Club conducted their annual Youth Appreciation Awards presentations at the Buena Vista schools.
Thirty-eight students from the greater Buena Vista area were honored for their contributions to their school and the community in which they live.
The Buena Vista Optimist Club, as it has for the past 43 years, joins in expressing appreciation and support of the contributions that our youth have made.
Students in grades 3-12 from the Buena Vista school district and Darren Patterson Christian Academy were recognized for their positive contributions since the start of the school year.
Due to pandemic concerns, the annual Optimist Breakfast and Awards Presentation at one location for all the students and families was not possible.
Awards were presented at each school during the month of February.
The students honored were selected by their school’s teachers.
Each student was awarded a plaque that recognized their contributions.
The annual event would not be possible without the cooperation of our local schools.
The Optimist Club does not select the recipients of these awards.
