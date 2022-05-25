The Trident Theatre Company hosted a night of one-act plays May 21 directed and performed by students of the 2022 advanced theater class.
The night of performances was to give the senior students the ability to have control and ownership over a production. Class participants both acted in and directed the shows.
With the students being in control of the shows this meant that the plays would be anything from PG to PG-13.
The show started with a comedy piece called the “42nd Annual Pie Rating Convention,” directed by Sam Starr. The 15-minute play followed the humorous mistake of modern pirates showing up at a similarly named convention.
After a quick break for class students to serve appetizers the play was followed by the next piece, a scene from a larger one-act play called “All of You” directed by Elena Dunn.
The full play is about a scientist who can remember every detail of their life as though it is still happening to them and their search for a cure to their condition.
“I thought the one acts went very well,” theater teacher Tanner Oharah said. “The student directors were able to represent their individuality and test out a combination of leadership and theatre skills.”
The performances continued in this fashion through the rest of the evening with drinks, appetizers and entrees served after each performance, giving the audience time to digest what they just saw and the performers time to set up for the next piece.
The rest of the pieces shown that evening were “Bestest Christmas Ever in Texas” directed by Calla Schiefelbein, “Shadows on the Wall” written and directed by Carmen Pedrie, “For the First Time in Forever” directed by Juniper Cargo, “The Tell Tale Heart” directed by Piper Curry, “The Hitchhiker” directed by Marlea Blonairz, “Livin It Up on Top” directed by Calvin Tattershall, “The Cask Of Amontillado” directed by Nico Reano- Fitch, “Chairs” directed by Claire Groth and “I Was There” directed by Alicia Hesselton.
