A project to put in a signal and crosswalk at the intersection of Baylor Drive and U.S. 24 is set to start in 2024. CDOT expects to put the project out to ad for a primary contractor in January of next year, with construction starting during the summer.
“It’s very, very general right now,” said Lisa Schwantes, CDOT regional communications manager. “(Planned construction) would be, and this is just an estimate, about 2-3 months.”
In addition to a signal, the project will also include a crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, which will provide safe crossing to the high school. The town will also be considering sidewalk additions.
“There there’s going to be minimal sidewalk work,” Schwantes said. “CDOT will be taking care of the sidewalks up to our right-of-way line. It definitely wouldn’t go as far as the railroad crossing on the east side.
Schwantes said recent estimates for the project total around $2 million, and BV has contributed $60,000 toward the design of the project. The rest of the costs will be covered by the state.
There has also been some talk about creating a Park-n-Ride location on a piece of land on the south edge of town near the Baylor/De Paul intersection. CDOT, Schwantes said, is waiting to hear the results of a land swap between the town and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
During the town trustees’ April 11 meeting, Trustee Sue Cobb asked town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe if the Park-n-Ride could also be a Bustang stop if needed.
“I would assume that would be an area for them to build more officially once it’s completed,” Parnell-Rowe replied. “There’s a lot going out in that area in general.”
Parnell-Rowe’s report on April 11 said there is currently $1.4 million in spending money slated for the Park-and-Ride project, and that Tim Funk, CDOT Environmental Specialist and Regional Planner, is hoping to extend the funding as the project is taking longer than expected. Should alternate land swaps not work, Parnell-Rowe said, CDOT would work with the town to find an alternative location, as they feel a Park-n-Ride is important to Buena Vista.
CDOT will also be performing initial traffic counts at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and U.S. 24 due to the high volume of entry and exit. Parnell-Rowe said a project there has not yet been considered and would be separate from the other intersections planned.
Information on CDOT projects can be found at www.codot.gov.
