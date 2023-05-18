Some say we SDCEA members should stick with our current board members and hang onto the status quo.
Let’s examine what the status quo has gotten us.
Twice in the last year and a half the current board proposed a rate structure that raises our high fixed monthly charge by 45% to $46, which would make it the second highest in Tri-State’s four state area.
Low energy users and fixed income members would be hurt; energy conservation disincentivized.
Some say we should stick with getting 95% of our power from Tri-State Generation and Transmission because Tri-State is trying to incorporate more clean energy and close its stranded coal assets.
I applaud Tri-State for making these changes, but they are only planning to close their Colorado coal plant, not their Arizona and Wyoming plants.
Negotiating a partial requirements agreement, which Tri-State has offered for a few years now, would allow us to generate more of our energy locally, providing a hedge against fluctuating fossil fuel prices. But until this election cycle, we haven’t seen any interest from SDCEA toward exploring partial requirements.
No one wants SDCEA to fail – the goal is for our co-op to thrive during the current energy transition.
Even though everything won’t change overnight, we have to try harder now.
We need our SDCEA board to look beyond the traditional training they currently receive.
Innovation and forward thinking are required.
Status quo isn’t enough. Please vote for Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle for the change we need now.
Sue Greiner
Buena Vista
