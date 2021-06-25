State looks for COVID-19 variants in Chaffee County

Chaffee County Public Health reported Wednesday that COVID-19 specimens from Chaffee County are being sequenced by the state Communicable Disease Surveillance branch to determine the presence and proportion of COVID-19 variants.
The “Alpha B.1.1.7” variant indicated and the “Iota B.1.526” variant have been detected in Chaffee County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have categorized the Alpha variant as a variant of concern due to its approximately 50 percent higher transmission rate, potential increased severity and lower neutralization by antibodies.
CCPH has also begun reporting the number of breakthrough cases (those who have been vaccinated but later tested positive for COVID-19) and reinfection cases (those who have had the virus more than once).
As of Thursday, the number of breakthrough cases was 16 and reinfection cases numbered four.
Chaffee County Public Health stated COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective, but a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still test positive if they are exposed to the virus.
“These are called ‘vaccine breakthrough cases.’ Most breakthrough cases are asymptomatic or experience a very mild illness. Current data shows that the number of vaccine breakthrough cases is what would be expected for a vaccine that is around 94 percent effective,” a press release stated.
Cases of reinfection of COVID-19 have been reported but are rare. In general, reinfection means a person was infected once, recovered and then later became infected again. “Based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected,” CCPH stated.
