The Colorado Department of Public Health has scheduled a Sunday vaccination clinic in Buena Vista in response to concerns over the South African variant of COVID-19 B.1.351 cases in the northern end of the county and spring break travel and activities.
CDPHE will be staffing a vaccination clinic at the Buena Vista High School, 559 S. Railroad St., in response to elevated concerns about the detection of the South African variant, Chaffee County Public Health announced in a press release issued late Wednesday morning.
The clinic will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, March 28 by appointment and for approved groups only. It will be a drive through event, similar to CCPH’s model. The Pfizer vaccine will be used, so it is critical that those registering can commit to coming back for a second dose on April 18 at the same location.
People who already have their first dose appointments in an upcoming clinic are encouraged to keep their appointment or cancel their appointment if they choose a different clinic date.
There are also several first dose clinics scheduled in the upcoming weeks hosted by local providers. Upcoming CCPH clinics can be found at www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com. Sunday’s clinic schedule was to be released Wednesday afternoon.
