The Colorado Energy Office announced plans and details for its Community Access to Electric Bicycles rebate program June 8.
The program, aimed at low- and moderate-income Coloradans, will be one of the largest statewide e-bike rebate programs in the nation to date.
“Considering that household motor vehicle trips are one of the biggest drivers of transportation emissions in the country, using e-bikes instead of cars can have a huge positive impact on air quality and emissions,” said Sarah Thorne, a senior program manager for CEO’s transportation team, which runs the program. “Nearly 60% of household motor vehicle trips in the U.S. are 6 miles or less, and 75% are 10 miles or less, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. E-bikes are a great car alternative for those trips.”
The program was created by the passage of SB22-193. Low-income-qualified residents will be eligible for a minimum $1,100 rebate to purchase an e-bike from an approved retailer, and moderate-income-qualified Coloradans will be eligible for a minimum $500 rebate.
Rick and Nancy Fox, owners of BV E-Bikes, are excited for e-bikes to become more accessible. Though their original market was found in the town’s older residents, e-bikes have become more popular across all age groups.
“We’re selling 300 to 400 bikes a year right now, and that’s just part-time. We expect that to grow, obviously, with the rebate,” Rick said. “So we’re trying to plan ahead and trying to follow the trends as they are to try to provide the bikes that people want.”
The rebate vouchers will function as cash. Selected applicants will have 60 days to redeem their rebate for the voucher. The rebates can also only be used at approved brick-and-mortar stores.
“We are, in turn, given money, hopefully, 30 days later from the state,” Fox said.
The program has $6.6 million in available funding, in addition to $3.4 million going to local governments for community rebate programs later in 2023.
Rick said they’re in the process of being approved as a retailer for the rebate program, but said it will take time.
“Our application is in, but we don’t know our approval. I know we will be (approved),” he said. “In some counties, if they don’t have an e-bike shop in that county, they possibly could go through approved internet sources. But they don’t expect much approval for buying through the internet. Those companies will have to go through an approved vetting process, and a lot of those companies say, ‘We’re not going to spend our resources dealing with it.’ … They’re really trying to push money through Colorado retail outlets.”
The start date for the program has also moved a few times.
“We knew nothing until this week. At first, it was planned to roll out in May, then it was June, then July. And now it’s mid-August,” Rick said. “(The start date) won’t be given to us until late July.”
The rebate program is currently set to start in mid-August, according to the June 8 release. The CEO will accept applications for one week per month over the following 6 months.
Recipients will be randomly selected, and selected applicants will receive a rebate voucher to redeem at a participating retailer for a discount when purchasing their e-bike. Those not selected can continue to reapply each month. Though the program will only last for 6 months after it starts, the CEO is considering a blanket tax break in the future for e-bike purchases.
Vouchers are also non-transferable. Selected applicants aren’t able to share or give away their vouchers to others.
“You cannot give it to somebody for them to use. I imagine we’re gonna have to look at IDs,” Fox said. “They had a problem with that in Denver. People weren’t using them. Up to about 40% of vouchers weren’t being used, and also people were trying to sell their vouchers to other people trying to make money.”
Rick hopes people take advantage of the program and apply if they’re interested in e-bikes.
“You don’t get any money if you don’t apply,” he said. “The impact will be felt by people that win that lottery. You’re looking at 1,000 vouchers issued per month (over six months). That’s 6,000 more e-bikes out there. In terms of the impact on the industry, we’ll grow sales. People that think they couldn’t afford it, it’s put within a few hundred dollars of their capabilities when you give them this money. They can have an e-bike and be able to save by not having to use their car.
“If you look at how many people there are in the state and people that would be interested in getting an e-bike, I’d say the odds are pretty good if you keep applying,” Rick said. “It’s hard for us to stock for that, not really knowing. … But we want to make sure we get the right bike for people.”
In Denver, a local rebate program managed to reduce downtown traffic in just one year, Rick said.
Still, 6,000 potential new e-bikes on the road may mean potential difficulties in areas where bike lanes and trails are less available or even nonexistent. Rick said they try to encourage riders to make eye contact with drivers to help them be aware.
Rick feels the program will not only help people get access to a new mode of transportation but help expand e-bike use and acceptability.
“When our business started out, most of our customers were 50-plus (years old),” Rick said. “That has completely changed now as e-bikes have become more acceptable. It’s all age groups, to be honest, especially the cargo bikes.
“Seven percent of the sales of bikes in the Netherlands are e-bikes,” he said. “We certainly could see that in the United States.”
Rick also hopes that an increase in e-bike users could lead to improving e-bike trail access. He hopes that they’ll eventually develop a trail leading from Buena Vista to the southern end of the county, similar to an existing trail connecting Salida to Poncha Springs.
“Affording those opportunities to recreate that bike path where you don’t have to worry about traffic is going to make a change. … Biking has become a huge part of this valley,” Rick said. “We need to find a route where we can have a dedicated bike path from BV to Poncha just so we can connect the county. We just have to work together as a community to make it happen. … I hope to be a driving force for that. As time moves along and I have time to work on it, that’s my fervent goal for the near future.”
Income eligibility is based on the area median income (AMI) in the county where an individual lives. Coloradans who receive an e-bike rebate through this program are eligible for the following incentives amounts, including additional incentives for e-cargo and adaptive e-bikes, helmets, and locks.
Residents living in cities or counties that offer their own local e-bike incentives are eligible to apply for the state rebate. However, rebate recipients may not combine the state rebate with other local incentives.
For updates about the statewide e-bike rebate program, including additional details about the application process and notifications when applications open, residents can sign-up for the e-bike rebate program mailing list or visit https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/ebike-rebates
E-bike stores interested in participating in the program can apply to participate as qualified retailers at https://forms.gle/d37YD5SYzkokAM2F7
