The Stardust music and entertainment venue is planning a grand opening June 10-11.
The venue is located 3 miles east of Buena Vista off CR 306 and features a gorgeous view of Mount Princeton and a state of the art sound system.
The Stardust building was originally built in 1975 by Jehovah Witnesses to be used as a church. The building was reportedly constructed in only 30 days.
The Stardust has been renovated thanks to the efforts of Buena Vista resident Thomas Liverman, who saw the property as a wonderful opportunity to realize his dream of creating a gathering place for arts in the valley.
Liverman first arrived in Buena Vista in 1997 and shortly after started the Snowy Peaks RV Park. He later sold the RV park and he bought the Lettuce Head food company in 2009, which he ended up selling as well.
The Stardust will be his third venture and a personal project for him.
“Something I always wanted to do was to have a venue with entertainment,” Liverman said.
“Nothing like the Lariat, I just want an environment where people can watch and listen.”
The Stardust venue is a simple thrust hard wood stage with seating for 85 people.
General audience chairs make up the center of the seating area with more relaxed VIP seating located along the sides.
A room sectioned off by soundproof glass connected to the main room can be used by adults with infants or young children to watch and listen to the performances without causing a disruption.
The venue will not serve alcohol or food but will host Peaks ‘n Pitas, a Mediterranean food truck in the parking lot and allow the consumption of food and alcohol on the premises.
“I just want to create a personal intimate atmosphere, something where you can just enjoy the musicians or performers,” Liverman said.
“A place where they can feel valued because so many times they get up on stage and it’s like no one’s watching me, why am I here?,” marketing manager Kelly Schoger said.
Liverman said he has interest in hosting many events at the new venue, not only inside but also outside and utilizing the large paved parking lot. Several events he expressed interest in holding include food truck court, major sports viewings, a flea market and vendor events.
“None of this would be possible without Pearl Strada, who helped decorate and give me direction for how to get everything set up,” Liverman said.
Currently the grand opening does not have a set opening performance but Liverman said he is in the process of getting it set up.
“I think the valley needs more fun,” Liverman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.