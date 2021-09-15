The Chalk Creek Stampede time trials were held at McMurry Ranch in Nathrop Sept. 11–12. 22 teams sent almost 300 racers around the 13-mile course over 2 days. BV Racing entered 26 participants in the event. Salida Racing entered 27.
Senior Mitchek Colley put down the best time for Buena Vista’s girls with a finishing time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, 31.26 seconds. Salida’s fastest girl was Hayden Bevington, a sophomore who finished in 1:03:07.59.
For the boys, junior Jackson Karls came in fastest for Salida with a time of 54:31.06, placing eighth overall. BV’s fastest boy was Jacob Young, a sophomore who finished in 59:10.28.
“BV Racing had a great season opener, with all of the sophomores and freshmen being new to racing due to the COVID season last fall,” Coach Taf McMurry said. “The time trial format really allowed for all the riders to perform their best, with ample room for passing and starting four riders at a time.”
“It’s a good cross country course,” said Salida Racing coach Peter Kelly. “There’s a road around to the start of the climb. And then kind of a nice, steady, pretty tough climb to the top. And then the back of the course is variable terrain and beautiful. There’s a little creek that comes down on the other side. It’s a really nice course.”
“The first Colorado race was here, 11 years ago,” said BV Racing co-coach Brian England.
The Buena Vista girls are moving up after riding this weekend.
“BV Racing had a very strong showing from our girls this weekend. Mitchek Colley, JV racer won the race on Sunday and came out second overall in the Piedra Division,” McMurry said. “With this result she will be bumped to the varsity category for the remainder of the season.”
Lindsey Trenkle and Gwen Feuss, racing in the sophomore category first and second in Sunday’s race, which placed them third and fourth in the division.
“Lindsey Trenkle will be bumped to JV girls for the remainder of the season,” McMurry noted.
Not about to be outdone by their teammates, Jacob Young and Josh Salazar posted 1-2 finishes in the sophomore race Sunday and placed sixth and ninth overall.
JV boys was the largest category of the day with 102 racers, so at the next race in Snowmass, there will be over 200 boys racing, McMurry said.
Senior Ace England had a tough day with a broken chain early on, and two flats in the first 6.5-mile lap. He took a 5-minute penalty and traded for a new bike to complete his race, she said. “He had a good attitude and knows he has some hard work to do to get back in it.”
Work for upcoming races lines the route ahead.
“All of the BV Racing kids completed their race and they all met personal goals,” McMurry said. “The coaching staff is very proud of their performances, team spirit and volunteering as a team to break down the race venue and load all the race equipment in to the truck for the Colorado High School League race crew. At this time team results are not being published.”
The results from the Chalk Creek Stampede will determine start placings and categories for the upcoming competition in Snowmass on Sept. 26, Kelly explained. Following that racers head to Eagle on Oct. 9 for another regional meet before state finals in Durango on Oct. 23–24.
