Yes, I can do this.
These are the words Paprika Leaverton – performer, juggler, magician and filmmaker – told herself before entering the 2022 Texas Association of Magicians convention in Fort Worth earlier this month.
Originally from Austin, Texas, Leaverton has been living in Buena Vista for about 10 years now after previously living a while in Telluride.
She has been working with Salida Circus for just as long, though she also does solo performances when she can and plans to do a solo tour next year.
Leaverton was encouraged by a magician friend in Austin to compete at the TAOM 2022 convention – the first big magic competition she’s entered with about 250 magicians present. Prior to that, she had competed in a magician club in Austin, Texas, winning first place in one of those competitions a few months ago.
For TAOM 2022, she entered a 9-minute piece that included mime, hat manipulation, juggling and magic routines for the Stage Competition.
“I went in with a belief of ‘Yes, I can. Let’s do it,’” she says. “It motivated me. It inspired me to put the piece together.”
Since clown acts are common for her performances, she also entered into the Comedy Competition with a comedic linking rings routine. Overall, she was happy with her performance.
“The next night was awards,” Leaverton says. “I was surprised when I heard my name called … I thought they said, ‘Paprika, Comedy Stage Magic.’ I thought, ‘Whoa, I won Comedy!’ So, I go up and I’m all silly, I’m doing a very comedic Lucille Ball type of acceptance of the trophy and the medal – clownish stuff that I do anyway. They’re all laughing. So, then I go back behind the table on the stage … and I’m standing there, and the guy I competed with in Comedy comes up, and he stands beside me after he gets his award, and I said, ‘How did we both win Comedy?’ He goes, ‘No, you won Stage.’”
Leaverton was shocked and excited to realize she had won the Stage Competition. This win earned her recognition as the best stage magician in Texas, and then some.
“What a competition does for the magic world, it gives you a little notoriety,” she says. “It gives you an ability to open doors. It gives people a stamp of approval. To me, it’s opened up a huge door of not only inspiration but of finally doing this in my older self. I had this drive to do it when I was younger. I did do a lot of worldwide performances when I was younger. Magic’s a little easier than juggling and acrobatics.”
Leaverton was able to do a lot of worldwide performances over the years, including riding a unicycle and doing acrobatics. As she gets older, she finds it much easier to be a magician and emcee than to perform acrobatics.
The notoriety from her TAOM 2022 win has also given her the opportunity to work with a mentorship with American magician and magic instructor Jeff McBride out of Las Vegas.
“He’s a very established magician,” Leaverton explains. “He has the Magic and Mystery School. I’ve been in touch with him and have taken magic with him for a few years, but now he’s my mentor and we’re starting our mentorship on Oct. 3. And then I’m doing a business class for magic through his school as well.”
She’s also seeing the possibility of teaching magic and variety skills on a lecture circuit for other magicians, pursuing corporate performances and competing at other magic conventions throughout the world.
“I’m kind of seizing the moment, saying yes,” she says. “That’s what it comes down to.”
In both seizing the moment and performing, Leaverton hopes to inspire others. Years ago, she broke her back, but her determination wouldn’t let her stop doing what she loved, and she was inspired to create a “Don’t Let Life Break Your Back” tour. She went on to perform, even when forced to rely on a back brace and canes.
During that time, her sister arranged for her to revisit a detention center she had previously performed at.
“I was able to lay on my back and juggle ping pong balls out of my mouth,” she says. “At that point, I had a little film I was showing … about inspiring them to not let life break their backs. You might have a really hard thing that happens in life, but you can do it. You can keep on.”
Before moving to Austin in 1989 with her company Walkabout Productions, Leaverton worked for 5 years in film production in Los Angeles, Calif. with studios such as Disney and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment where she was production assistant for eight films including “Back to the Future,” “Goonies” and “The Color Purple.”
She had also learned juggling in Austin. She has since adapted magic into her shows here in Colorado.
Juggling and filming have combined for her award-winning film released this year, “The Queen’s Influence.” While working on another film, she had heard about Tonga and the female juggling culture found there. As a woman juggler herself, she traveled there after finishing her previous film and saw the people herself, inspiring her to make a documentary about them.
“It’s a film about a very unusual culture of women jugglers in the Polynesian islands of Tonga,” Leaverton says. “Now it’s finally out. It’s been like an 8-year journey.”
She is still in contact with a Tongan village with hopes of raising money for them and helping their juggling culture, or Hiko, to grow.
“It’s inspirational for the women and for anybody that watches it to see a whole other culture and also inspires women and girls to juggle which I’m always happy to support.”
To learn more about Leaverton as a performer, visit paprikamagic.com
