BVHS graduate and class valedictorian Makenna St. John was awarded a prestigious Daniels Fund scholarship, one of 238 high school seniors across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who were named 2023 Daniels Scholars, including 138 students from Colorado.
Her uncle, who won the scholarship many years ago, encouraged her to apply.
“My whole life, he’s been telling me to apply,” St. John said.
“When the time came and I was a senior, I decided I was going to apply to help lessen that financial burden on my family and on myself.”
The first round, which was a “generic” application, drew 3,000 applicants. For the second round, St. John had to write three essays.
The final stage was an interview.
“It was a really long process that I was kind of iffy about, but in the end, it was definitely worth it,” she said. “They really dug into my character. The Daniels (scholarship) isn’t really all about grades or anything like that. It’s about who you are, what you do and how you help your community and help others. It was a really short 20-minute interview, so you had to make an impact pretty quick.”
Daniels Scholars receive up to $100,000 over 4 years towards their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need.
Daniels Scholars may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the United States.
Students are selected for their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving the community and academic potential.
It was surreal for St. John to win the scholarship.
“I had my doubts because I didn’t know who applied for it and how great they were. I was competing against other amazing applicants,” she said. “I didn’t want to get my hopes up, but when I got that email, I was silent. It was amazing.”
She expressed gratitude for her family, teachers and peers.
“My parents helped me through that so much, especially my dad,” she said. “Everyone around me kept encouraging me and they were also proud of me. It helped me be proud of myself and all the work that I put into it.”
St. John will head to Arizona State University in the fall to study Nursing.
