This photo from early 1920s was sent to me by Doug Rouhier, a former Buena Vista resident. It’s a wonderful view of St. Elmo.
The photo is taken pointing east which is unusual. All of the buildings on the south side beyond the town hall burned in a devastating fire in 1890. It shows the town hall on the south side of main street.
Notice the wooden sidewalk in front of the town hall. The log buildings to the right of the town hall burned along with the town hall in the spring of 2002. The north side of the street shows a frame house and the Stark general store and post office.
At the end of the block is the two-story white American House Hotel. Beyond that is the Pat Hurley Saloon and Dance Hall.
St Elmo first was called Forest City but later named for the hero in a book, “St. Elmo” by Augusta Evans.
It was established in 1880 and was a main supply center for the Chalk Creek mining district. There was a stage road to St. Elmo and over Tincup Pass to the western slope.
In 1881, the Denver South Park and Pacific Railroad reached St. Elmo.
This opened up the area to a lot of mining. St. Elmo grew over the next years and had five hotels, numerous saloons, two mercantile stores, a meat market, a drugstore, livery stables and two red light houses by 1882. It had a post office until 1952.
It is one of the best-preserved old mining towns in Colorado. Most of it is privately owned.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
