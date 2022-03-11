This photo was given to the museum from the estate of George Barnett our model railroad engineer.
The photographer was possibly George E. Mellen.
The photo is from St. Elmo and shows the Commercial Hotel on the north side of Main Street in the 1800s.
This same building is in a later photo and is labeled the Clifton Hotel.
You can read some of the sign for the building on the left and it might be St. Elmo Billiard Hall.
The hotel has signs in front that advertise Hotel & Restaurant Meals at all Hours.
It is a new photo to me, and I am trying to find out more about these buildings.
Notice the wooden sidewalks in front of the buildings and that the side of the building is made of log.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.