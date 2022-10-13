High Country Fine Arts Association brought “a spoonful of sugar” to the stage at Darren Patterson Christian Academy last weekend with the middle school musical “Mary Poppins Jr.”
The cast and crew entertained a full house both nights with a stage adaptation of the classic story of the magical nanny Mary Poppins and how she helps the Banks family.
Some in the audience couldn’t help but sing along with the familiar songs, and many clapped in time with the reprise of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” at the finale.
“We’ve got talented kids in Buena Vista,” said Jolene Ahrens. “Our neighbor’s child is Mary Poppins, and I thought she was superb. But all of them were excellent, just excellent.”
“I was here to see one of my friend’s grandchildren, and I was blown away,” added Cindy Lewis. “It was better than I expected.”
Even HCFAA music director Katie Goddard was floored by how the final product looked on Saturday night and how vastly different it was from earlier rehearsals, even those that took place during tech week.
“It sort of magically comes together,” she said. “The kids get it and it clicks. It’s much different and it shows how hard they worked.
“There were some forgetful moments with moving the props in the show. All of the kids have to move their own props, and they’re moving them every single scene, and this time they did a great job. They moved everything on time and it went really well. It’s a lot of work.”
The actors were also happy with how their work came out. Eighth grader Camden Courson who played George Banks most enjoyed the part near the end when he got to run around singing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” though by the end of the production he was hot and exhausted.
“I’m not really a super stern person, but I felt really good this time, and it was fun,” he said.
Playing Mary Poppins, eighth grader Aberlyn Leon also saw her expectations for the show exceeded. She most enjoyed her showdown against Tayler Propernick’s character Miss Andrew in the second part of “Brimstone and Treacle.”
“I think it was really great, and I think everybody did such a good job,” Leon said.
Despite her energetic performance as Bert, eighth grader Emily Starr said afterward that she was terrified getting through the role.
“I shouldn’t be because I’ve done so many before this, but I guess being a new character and one that has more than two lines with weird noises unlike the ones prior to this, it was nice and terrifying to be able to actually sing and talk to the audience and people in general,” she said.
Starr also felt this musical was better than previous plays she had been in. “This one was just more because we had more characters and more spots that weren’t just bland, and people could actually be themselves in their parts,” she added.
Some of the students intend to continue their theatrical pursuits after this production, making the weekend’s performances all the more crucial both to them and to the crew helping them along.
“It’s a reminder how important community theatre is,” Goddard said. “It’s a great thing for kids to build confidence and get to know other kids like them and learn music. I think those kinds of skills take you throughout your life.”
