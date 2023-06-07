This year’s Spirit Trail Race brought more than 200 racers out to Midland Hill for a marathon, half-marathon and 8k race Memorial Day weekend.
The half-marathon was the most populous field, with more than 100 racers. The 8k saw 71 competitors, and the marathon saw 37.
“This year was our third year to host it in person, and we finally feel like we’re in a groove,” said race organizer Mallory Brooks of Run Beyond. “It seemed like it was the least exciting, in a good way. We didn’t have to recover anybody and nobody got seriously lost. It was great. We’re getting a lot of return racers, so it kind of begins to feel like a reunion.”
All three trail race routes wove through the Midland Hill and Fourmile trail system, giving runners up to 26.2 miles of “singletrack gold” as they tackled the courses. Shared trails, Mallory said, mean careful marking, though their flags and arrows are occasionally moved around. This year, they were lucky to have only a few runners miss a turn-off.
“These trails are shared, you don’t close them down,” she said. “It’s hard to host a race when there are a ton of other people on the trail, but the reality is that we don’t want to close the trail. We try to just equip our runners with enough information about the maps and the course so that they don’t get lost.
“We put a lot of signs out there but I’ve been in race mode – your head’s down and you’re just trying to blaze a trail and you miss the signs. So they’re not lost, they’re just not on the right part of the course,” she said.
Mallory and Jason Brooks originally wanted to host a different race in the area, but when the Rec Department came to them with a Spirit Trail Race in need of new directors, they decided to change course.
“They came to us and said, ‘we have this race, the Spirit Trail Race that is hosted during CKS Paddlefest that just doesn’t have anybody that is interested in directing anymore, it’s kind of just falling through the cracks,’” Mallory said. “Rather than just throwing another race out there, we felt that this is a good race that has roots and has already established itself as raising money for the community. If we could come in and just take it over and help keep it alive, then that’s what we wanted to do.”
Spirit Trail Race raises money for a number of local organizations in Chaffee County and Buena Vista. This year, they raised and donated more money than they ever have before. This year’s proceeds went to the BV Singletrack Coalition, SOIL Sangre de Cristo in Salida, ElevateHER in BV, the Cloud City Conservation Center in Leadville and Full Circle Restorative Justice, which operates in all three towns.
“Run Beyond is a nonprofit organization that we manage that hosts Spirit Trail Race, and our mission is just to create community,” said Jason, race organizer. “One of the ways we create community is by using the proceeds from these races to support local organizations that we think are doing important work in the community.”
“It’s kind of widespread,” Mallory said. “We have organizations we believe in and want to support, and we could potentially donate more to one of them, but I think there’s a benefit that these organizations get from us, just sharing their information and their link with all the racers. The racers feel like they’re a part of that donation.”
The Spirit Trail Race, held during Paddlefest, has also helped connect the running community to the whitewater community.
“Initially we thought there would be a lot of crossover, people that are kayaking who would want to come race,” Mallory said. “What I think is so cool about it is that a lot of people that show up here to run knowing nothing about nothing about the like whitewater community, and by being here they get exposed to the whitewater community. It’s the same with the kayakers. They ask, ‘What’s going on? Are you guys running up the mountain?’ It’s kind of a crossover between two really cool demographics of athletes.”
The Spirit Trail Race has helped Mallory and Jason build long-lasting connections between and with its racers, Mallory said. After a few years of directing the race, the returning runners always feel like a highlight.
“It’s the people that show up wearing last year’s race hat or their race hat from 3 years ago,” she said. “They say, ‘I did the half last year and I said I’d come back for the marathon, or ‘I did the marathon last year and I wanted to bring my kid with me.’ It’s just fun to see them get more attached to the race and want to share it or want to be more involved.”
They also had all the same volunteers as last year, for the most part.
“It’s just like this reunion of people that get together to put on the race, and the faces are getting more and more familiar at the start line. It’s just fun to create something that people look forward to and want to be involved in.”
