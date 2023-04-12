The iconic Spiral Drive 4-mile Run will be held April 23 in Salida beginning at 9 a.m.
Participants will ascend 2 miles and over 500 feet to the top of Tenderfoot hill on gravel county roads before looping around the top and coming back down the same road.
The circular looping nature of the route provides participants with spectacular 360-degree views of Salida and the surrounding area.
The event is open to any runner or walker who can complete the 4-mile course within 75 minutes.
All finishers will receive an award and other prizes will be distributed.
Pre-registration is $25 and is available via runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/SpiralDriveRun
Race day registration will be available in Riverside Park beginning at 8 a.m. for a slight additional fee.
The event is directed by the non-profit Chaffee County Running Club.
