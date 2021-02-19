Tiffany Colette turns dry, sandy soil into her working partner while coaxing delicious, beautiful vegetables out of the ground in the high, desert of central Colorado.
Colette will be the SOIL Sangre de Cristo guest speaker, at 7 p.m., Feb. 25 the SOIL Sangre de Cristo Speaker Series.
The co-owner of Rocky Mountain Garlic will discuss how she and her husband Mike turned a neglected horse pasture into a bio intensive, no till, permanent bed, vegetable cropping system.
These are the techniques known as regenerative farming. By incorporating manure, compost, mulch, cover crops and rotating into a system to feed the soil and suppress weeds, a high quality desert crop can be produced.
Benefits to our environment are added by reversing climate change with rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity – resulting in both carbon drawdown and improving the water cycle.
“It is not just about the garlic,” it is about the soil that surrounds the garlic plant, Colette said.
Please click on www.soilsangredecristo.org to RSVP and receive the link for the virtual event.
